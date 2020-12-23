Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SALT shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Scorpio Bulkers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SALT traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.57. 2,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,448. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $192.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.93. Scorpio Bulkers has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $66.30.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.93 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative net margin of 82.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Scorpio Bulkers will post -7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Scorpio Bulkers’s payout ratio is 1.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,554 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 58 vessels that consist of 55 owned and finance leased vessels, including 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 35 Ultramax vessels; five time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels; and one Ultramax vessel.

Featured Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.