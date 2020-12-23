Brokerages Set Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Price Target at $5.83

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.81.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARCO. BidaskClub downgraded Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Arcos Dorados from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

ARCO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.82. 21,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,736. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average is $4.55. Arcos Dorados has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $8.29.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfoundland Capital Management raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 4,220,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,259 shares in the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter worth $4,114,000. Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,564,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,814,000 after purchasing an additional 399,095 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,572,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 331.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 487,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 374,831 shares during the period. 33.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

