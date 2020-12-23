Vincent Joseph Galifi Sells 53,503 Shares of Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) (TSE:MG) Stock

Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 53,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.87, for a total transaction of C$4,647,762.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$25,226,120.73.

Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) stock traded up C$8.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$93.95. 1,277,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,313. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.12. Magna International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$33.22 and a 12 month high of C$96.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$78.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$67.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00.

Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.77 by C$0.83. The firm had revenue of C$12.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.85 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 7.1900004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Magna International Inc. (MG.TO)’s payout ratio is 102.83%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) from C$52.00 to C$61.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

