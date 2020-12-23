Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.13 Billion

Brokerages expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) to announce $5.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.14 billion. Lumen Technologies reported sales of $5.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full-year sales of $20.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.69 billion to $20.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $20.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.88 billion to $20.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LUMN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $13.80 to $12.10 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

LUMN traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 126,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,927,826. Lumen Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.14%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter worth about $2,367,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 98,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 49,391 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter worth about $2,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

