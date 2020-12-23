Kingdom Game 4.0 Reaches Market Cap of $2.34 Million (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market cap of $2.34 million and $114,910.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kingdom Game 4.0 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0752 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00136530 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00020863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.31 or 0.00681211 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00122927 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00374323 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00064407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00098385 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Token Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 tokens. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

Kingdom Game 4.0 Token Trading

Kingdom Game 4.0 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

