MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Price Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market capitalization of $12.28 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,533.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $605.69 or 0.02573723 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.17 or 0.00446894 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $290.43 or 0.01234129 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.36 or 0.00698420 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005771 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00267143 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00022831 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

