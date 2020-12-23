Qbao (QBT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $8,565.00

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Qbao has a total market cap of $149,733.92 and $8,565.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qbao has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One Qbao token can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, CoinEgg, EXX and Allcoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000070 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Token Profile

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, EXX, CoinEgg, Coinnest and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

