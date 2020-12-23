Nestree (EGG) Market Cap Tops $6.85 Million

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Nestree token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and Coinone. In the last week, Nestree has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. Nestree has a total market cap of $6.85 million and $805,446.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nestree alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,511.91 or 0.99908123 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007063 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00019686 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00018468 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000595 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00053904 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000237 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,380,030,850 tokens. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree

Buying and Selling Nestree

Nestree can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EGGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Nestree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nestree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.