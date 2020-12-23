Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Receives $22.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Root stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.84. 59,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,959. Root has a 12-month low of $13.57 and a 12-month high of $29.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($1.84).

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model based upon fairness and a modern customer experience. Root's modern, mobile-first customer experience is designed to make insurance simple.

