MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.73.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MD shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,806 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,536,538.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,691,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,913,171. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 40.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in MEDNAX by 4.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,241,000 after acquiring an additional 71,290 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in MEDNAX by 4.0% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 773,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after acquiring an additional 29,722 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in MEDNAX by 105.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 267,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 137,407 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MEDNAX by 17.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 367,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 54,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MD traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $24.60. 4,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,997. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.26. MEDNAX has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $28.22.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $460.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.42 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. MEDNAX’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MEDNAX will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.