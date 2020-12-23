AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Shares Gap Up to $90.00

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $90.00, but opened at $104.25. AMCON Distributing shares last traded at $104.25, with a volume of 34 shares.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $426.44 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of AMCON Distributing worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

AMCON Distributing Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

