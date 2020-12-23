PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Hits New 12-Month High at $57.40

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.40 and last traded at $57.22, with a volume of 2453 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.46.

PMVP has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.71.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($1.18).

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 950,000 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $17,100,000.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMVP. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $80,522,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $21,497,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $19,803,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $19,242,000. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $16,863,000.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. Its lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects and restores p53 function. The company also develops product candidates for p53 R273H hotspot mutation and other p53 hotspot mutations.

