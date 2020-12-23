Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.60

Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.60 and last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 4389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

ORGO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Organogenesis from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $716.78 million, a P/E ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $100.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.50 million. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 101.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wayne D. Mackie purchased 42,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $138,859.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,192.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne D. Mackie purchased 38,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $203,614.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 138,492 shares of company stock worth $590,220 over the last 90 days. 70.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGO. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 74.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Organogenesis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 36,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

