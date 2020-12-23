Stelco (TSE:STLC) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.15

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$22.15 and last traded at C$22.14, with a volume of 25748 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STLC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Stelco from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. CSFB lifted their target price on Stelco from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Stelco in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Stelco from C$12.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Stelco from C$16.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.51. The company has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

