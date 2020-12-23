Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Pivotal Investment Co. II (NYSE:PIC)

Pivotal Investment Co. II (NYSE:PIC) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 54,402 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 500% compared to the average volume of 9,067 call options.

Pivotal Investment Co. II stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.52. The stock had a trading volume of 10,387,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,606. Pivotal Investment Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01.

Pivotal Investment Co. II (NYSE:PIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. II in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. II in the third quarter valued at $245,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. II in the third quarter valued at $416,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. II in the third quarter valued at $585,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. II in the third quarter valued at $591,000. 57.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pivotal Investment Co. II

Pivotal Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the sports, logistics, e-commerce, and consumer technology industries.

