Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Pivotal Investment Co. II (NYSE:PIC)

Pivotal Investment Co. II (NYSE:PIC) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 54,402 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 500% compared to the average volume of 9,067 call options.
Pivotal Investment Co. II stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.52. The stock had a trading volume of 10,387,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,606. Pivotal Investment Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01.
Pivotal Investment Co. II (NYSE:PIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Pivotal Investment Co. II
Pivotal Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the sports, logistics, e-commerce, and consumer technology industries.
