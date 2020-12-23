Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $33.35 million and $32.06 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004249 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00136872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00020896 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.29 or 0.00681220 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00123235 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00374392 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00064530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00098478 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,136,442 tokens. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io

Alpha Finance Lab Token Trading

Alpha Finance Lab can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.