ZEON Network Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (ZEON)

ZEON Network (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 15% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last seven days, ZEON Network has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. ZEON Network has a market capitalization of $22.08 million and approximately $95,390.00 worth of ZEON Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, P2PB2B, IDEX and BitMart.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004249 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00136872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00020896 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.29 or 0.00681220 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00123235 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00374392 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00064530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00098478 BTC.

About ZEON Network

ZEON Network’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,631,716,490 tokens. ZEON Network’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZEON Network is zeon.network . The official message board for ZEON Network is medium.com/zeon-network . The Reddit community for ZEON Network is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ZEON Network Token Trading

ZEON Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDEX, Hotbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

