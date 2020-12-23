Block-Logic Reaches Market Cap of $950,235.74 (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. Block-Logic has a total market capitalization of $950,235.74 and $187.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Block-Logic coin can now be bought for about $0.0415 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Block-Logic alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 61.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Block-Logic Coin Profile

BLTG is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG . Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

Block-Logic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Block-Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Block-Logic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.