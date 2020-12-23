UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $380.55.

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. UBS Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Truist increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

NYSE:UNH traded up $5.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $340.25. 38,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,078,016. The company has a market cap of $322.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $342.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.51. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $367.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,785,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,579 shares of company stock valued at $36,632,283. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 103,773 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,353,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,862 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 70,993 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,133,000 after buying an additional 11,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

