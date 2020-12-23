JulSwap Price Tops $39.55 on Exchanges (JUL)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. JulSwap has a total market cap of $3.65 million and $228,338.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One JulSwap token can now be purchased for about $39.55 or 0.00249234 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JulSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00135760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00020778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.87 or 0.00673050 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00122234 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00373253 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00064124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00098611 BTC.

JulSwap Token Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 974,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,162 tokens. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

Buying and Selling JulSwap

JulSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “JULUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.