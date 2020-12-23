Stealth (XST) Price Hits $0.0778 on Top Exchanges

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Stealth has a market cap of $2.96 million and $9,623.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stealth has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0778 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002035 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000540 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000381 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00025207 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 38,004,322 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

