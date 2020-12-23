Analysts Expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to Post -$0.89 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.92) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.67). Kodiak Sciences reported earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 130%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.
On average, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.04) to ($2.59). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.26) to ($3.31). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kodiak Sciences.
Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13).
Shares of KOD traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,332. Kodiak Sciences has a 1 year low of $35.49 and a 1 year high of $153.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.28.
About Kodiak Sciences
Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.
Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kodiak Sciences (KOD)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.