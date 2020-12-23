Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.90

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.90 and last traded at $41.50, with a volume of 3851 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.40.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VCRA. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.16 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.76.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.17. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $53.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 8,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $331,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,441.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $495,452.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,131 shares of company stock worth $2,293,674. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 40.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 920,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,513,000 after acquiring an additional 267,403 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 69.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 409,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 167,405 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 215,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 133,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 229,425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 121,498 shares in the last quarter.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

