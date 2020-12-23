CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Issues Earnings Results

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CarMax stock traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $93.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.71. CarMax has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $109.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of analysts have commented on KMX shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.87.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

