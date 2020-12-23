Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Shares Gap Down to $12.75

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.75, but opened at $11.40. Apple Hospitality REIT shares last traded at $13.02, with a volume of 3,683 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APLE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. Equities analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APLE. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth about $117,000. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

