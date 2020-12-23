Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Shares Gap Down to $12.75

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.75, but opened at $11.40. Apple Hospitality REIT shares last traded at $13.02, with a volume of 3,683 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages recently commented on APLE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 1.29.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APLE. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth about $117,000. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.
