The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMB) Shares Gap Down to $46.35

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMB) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.35, but opened at $42.37. The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares last traded at $42.44, with a volume of 11 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 60.24 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.91.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSXMB)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

