Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Sets New 1-Year High at $64.08

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.08 and last traded at $63.96, with a volume of 9559 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.10.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SCCO shares. HSBC cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $41.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.67.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 104.17%.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 69,728 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $3,661,417.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,303,239 shares in the company, valued at $173,453,079.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,093,104 shares of company stock valued at $63,610,764. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 157.9% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 49.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile (NYSE:SCCO)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

