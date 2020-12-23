Avalanche Market Capitalization Reaches $238.79 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $238.79 million and approximately $41.46 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $3.10 or 0.00013181 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00135387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00020747 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.73 or 0.00665602 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00121898 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00374134 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00064017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00098501 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,937,055 coins. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

Buying and Selling Avalanche

Avalanche can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

