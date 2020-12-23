VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Price Down 39.4% This Week

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One VIDT Datalink token can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001955 BTC on popular exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $22.75 million and $2.85 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded down 39.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00049320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004908 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.82 or 0.00322000 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00033532 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00016964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004247 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002021 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

