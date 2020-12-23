Alphacat (ACAT) Reaches Market Cap of $716,668.99

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 23rd. During the last week, Alphacat has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. One Alphacat token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Switcheo Network, Kucoin and Hotbit. Alphacat has a market capitalization of $716,668.99 and approximately $73,877.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00135387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00020747 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.73 or 0.00665602 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00121898 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00374134 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00064017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00098501 BTC.

About Alphacat

Alphacat was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal

Buying and Selling Alphacat

Alphacat can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Hotbit, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

