Remme Market Cap Reaches $2.10 Million (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One Remme token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Kuna, Tidex and IDEX. During the last week, Remme has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. Remme has a market cap of $2.10 million and $476,414.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Remme alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00049320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004908 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.82 or 0.00322000 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00033532 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00016964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004247 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Remme Token Profile

REM is a token. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Remme’s official website is remme.io . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Tidex, Gate.io, Kuna, IDEX and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Remme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Remme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.