Centaur 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $189,854.00 (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 23rd. During the last week, Centaur has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Centaur has a total market cap of $785,585.04 and $189,854.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00135387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00020747 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.73 or 0.00665602 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00121898 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00374134 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00064017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00098501 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,409,007 coins. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance

Buying and Selling Centaur

Centaur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

