Centaur (CNTR) Reaches Market Cap of $785,585.04

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One Centaur coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Centaur has a market cap of $785,585.04 and approximately $189,854.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Centaur has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00135387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00020747 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.73 or 0.00665602 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00121898 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00374134 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00064017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00098501 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,409,007 coins. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance

Centaur Coin Trading

Centaur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

