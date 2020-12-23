Brokerages Expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) will report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). EverQuote reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.20). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). EverQuote had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $89.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.01 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EVER shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $63.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of EVER stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.63. 3,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.06 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.07. EverQuote has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $63.44.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

