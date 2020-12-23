-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Li Auto’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Li Auto will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.01) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Li Auto.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Li Auto from $20.60 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.10 to $45.60 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Li Auto currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

NASDAQ:LI traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.25. The stock had a trading volume of 241,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,675,887. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.66. Li Auto has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $47.70.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Li Auto (LI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.