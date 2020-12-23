-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Li Auto’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Li Auto will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.01) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Li Auto.
Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter.
NASDAQ:LI traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.25. The stock had a trading volume of 241,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,675,887. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.66. Li Auto has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $47.70.
Li Auto Company Profile
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.
