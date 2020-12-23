Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.L) (LON:TXP) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.L) (LON:TXP)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.L) from GBX 82 ($1.07) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of LON:TXP traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 127 ($1.66). The company had a trading volume of 400,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,825. Touchstone Exploration Inc. has a twelve month low of GBX 19.43 ($0.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 132 ($1.72). The stock has a market cap of £265.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 115.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 81.96.

In related news, insider Paul R. Baay sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53), for a total value of £351,000 ($458,583.75).

About Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.L)

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and 3 exploration blocks.

