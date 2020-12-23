iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) Shares Sold by Silversage Advisors

Silversage Advisors trimmed its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) by 93.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,694 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Silversage Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Silversage Advisors’ holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JKG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 47.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,681,000 after purchasing an additional 97,873 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,042,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,944,000 after acquiring an additional 40,584 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JKG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.72. 4,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,097. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.19. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $126.19 and a one year high of $234.54.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

