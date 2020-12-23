CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM) Shares Gap Down to $2.74

CRH Medical Co. (NYSE:CRHM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.74, but opened at $2.23. CRH Medical shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 3,241 shares traded.

Separately, Acumen Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of CRH Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $149.96 million, a P/E ratio of -45.67 and a beta of 2.45.

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

