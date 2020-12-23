ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Shares Gap Up to $1.84

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.84, but opened at $2.16. ENGlobal shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 9,052 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $61.19 million, a PE ratio of 77.69 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.73 million for the quarter. ENGlobal had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 5.45%.

In other news, SVP Robert Bruce Williams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $218,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,354.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ENGlobal stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of ENGlobal as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

About ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineered modular solutions and professional services primarily to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation segments. The EPCM segment offers engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

