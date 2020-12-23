Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Shares Gap Up to $0.57

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.57, but opened at $0.64. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 515,284 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Palatin Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of ($0.29) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTN. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Palatin Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 402.6% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80,528 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palatin Technologies during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

