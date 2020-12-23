Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Hits New 12-Month High at $56.72

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.72 and last traded at $55.96, with a volume of 3988 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.51.

Several research analysts recently commented on TENB shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Tenable from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.82.

The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.34 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.12.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%. The business had revenue of $112.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.48 million. Analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $660,404.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $552,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,511 shares of company stock valued at $9,408,941 in the last 90 days. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. FMR LLC grew its position in Tenable by 213.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,460,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tenable by 35.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,124,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,804 shares in the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,580,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tenable by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,918,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,687,000 after purchasing an additional 689,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,204,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,473,000 after purchasing an additional 687,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

