Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Shares Gap Up to $0.40

Shares of Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.40, but opened at $0.64. Jaguar Health shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 3,111,655 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $61.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.10). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 659.73% and a negative net margin of 372.81%. Analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JAGX. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the second quarter worth $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jaguar Health in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Jaguar Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 0.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals.

