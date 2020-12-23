RMPL Price Tops $0.54 on Top Exchanges (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One RMPL token can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00002298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RMPL has a market cap of $525,203.00 and approximately $37,139.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RMPL has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 35.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00135625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00020639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.61 or 0.00672681 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00122113 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00373705 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00064172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00100232 BTC.

RMPL Profile

RMPL’s total supply is 1,271,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,120 tokens. The official website for RMPL is www.rmpl.io

Buying and Selling RMPL

RMPL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RMPL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RMPL using one of the exchanges listed above.

