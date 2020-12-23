CI Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CI Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CIFAF shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on CI Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.94. CI Financial has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $19.22.

CI Financial Corp. engages in the business of management, marketing, distribution, and administration of investment funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Asset Administration segments. The Asset Management segment includes fees earned on the management of mutual, segregated, pooled and closed-end funds, structured products and discretionary accounts.

