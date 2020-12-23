Brokerages Set JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target at $13.57

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.57.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. BNP Paribas began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 60.0% during the third quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 274.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.37. 121,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,072,070. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.