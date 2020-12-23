STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives $34.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded STAG Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 359.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STAG traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,986. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average of $31.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

