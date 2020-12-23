$323.10 Million in Sales Expected for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will report $323.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $314.00 million to $332.20 million. Umpqua posted sales of $310.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $348.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.70 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Umpqua from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Umpqua from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on Umpqua in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Umpqua has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Umpqua by 15.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Umpqua during the third quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Umpqua by 798.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 114,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 101,480 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Umpqua by 35.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 630,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 165,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Umpqua during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Umpqua stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $14.94. 8,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,320. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.14. Umpqua has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

