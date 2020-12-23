NEST Protocol (NEST) One Day Volume Tops $10.61 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $50.26 million and approximately $10.61 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEST Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0287 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEST Protocol has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00135667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00020724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.32 or 0.00676108 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00122150 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00371642 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00064475 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00100706 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,982,920,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,748,764,436 tokens. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

