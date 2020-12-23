Odyssey (OCN) Tops One Day Volume of $181,928.00

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Odyssey token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Odyssey has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $181,928.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00135667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00020724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.32 or 0.00676108 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00122150 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00371642 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00064475 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00100706 BTC.

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OCNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.