Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST.V) (CVE:ACST) Trading 41.5% Higher

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST.V) (CVE:ACST)’s stock price traded up 41.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. 445,794 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 205,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.55.

About Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST.V) (CVE:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.

